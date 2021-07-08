Just a few showers this afternoon with more heat & humidity. Highs today will be in the upper 80s and lowermost 90s.
A few showers will linger into tonight. More spotty showers and storms are likely Friday and Saturday. The highest rain chance Friday will be south of I-40. Saturday's showers and storms should be more random in nature.
On Sunday, the rain chance increases to 60% as deeper moisture overspreads the Mid State. It'll turn very breezy, too. If you have a patio umbrella that you like to leave up over the weekend, this weekend it might be good to leave it closed when you're not using it.
A relatively high shower/storm chance lingers in Monday, before storms become more isolated toward midweek, as the heat builds further.
