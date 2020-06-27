We'll wrap up the weekend on Sunday with a chance for storms during the afternoon. There's a slightly better chance for stronger storms for areas east of I-65 Sunday - more so for areas on the Plateau.
Next week looks quite unsettled with a decent chance for rain everyday Monday through Friday. Monday advertises the lowest rain chance of the week.
