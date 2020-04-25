Isolated showers will likely be around at times Sunday, especially areas east of I-65.
We may catch a little sunshine at some point in the afternoon, too.
Next week starts dry before showers move back in Tuesday night into Wednesday.
It's still early but this wave could pose another severe risk for the area.
If the forecast holds, we'll end next week on a dry note.
