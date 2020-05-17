An unsettled pattern is expected across Middle Tennessee for the next several days.
Starting today through Thursday isolated to widespread rain is expected each day.
This afternoon, showers and a few storms will become more numerous around the area.
An isolated stronger storm or two with gusty winds is possible later on for areas mainly west of I-65.
A cold front will continue to push more rain and storms into the area tonight and on Monday.
As the rain continue for the first half of the week, temperatures will cool to the 60's/70's for highs through Thursday.
By week's end temperature start to rebound back to the 80's.
