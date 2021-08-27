4WARN Forecast: Isolated showers and 90's this weekend

We've made it past the hottest days of the week.
Thankfully, today's highs will be a couple of degrees cooler than recent days.
However, it's still going to be hot and steamy today with highs in the low 90's and 'feels like' numbers in the mid to upper 90's.
Temperatures remain near 90° going into the weekend, too.
A few isolated showers are expected today through Sunday but no washouts are expected.
If you have outdoor plans, keep them, but know an isolated shower could swing through.
The focus for next week will be where, currently Tropical Storm Ida, will end up.
The overall forecast has it making landfall, potentially as a major hurricane, somewhere on the Louisiana coastline.
From there, what's left of the storm could swing right through Middle Tennessee on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Flooding would be the biggest issue from this system for our area.
As it stands, the forecast calls for 2-5" of rain across our area.
We'll have more updates through the next few days.
