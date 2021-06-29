4WARN Forecast: Isolated showers and 90's are back again today

Our summertime pattern continues across Middle Tennessee today.
We'll spend the first half of the day under ample sunshine and rain free conditions.
This afternoon, scattered showers and storms will bubble up across the region.
Temperatures will also be hot again with highs right back into the 90's.
Feels Like numbers today range from 91° to 98°.
Forecast remains unchanged for the next couple of days.
Showers and storms are anticipated each afternoon through Friday.
A front will flush our rain chances down the drain for the upcoming holiday weekend.
Both Saturday, Sunday and Monday look great with low rain chances and slightly cooler highs in the 80's.
