4WARN Weather Alert continues due to the potential for isolated severe thunderstorms.

This evening a batch of showers and thunderstorms will lift into Middle Tennessee from the southwest.  One or two of these storms could become strong and produce damaging wind gusts.  This batch of rain will move toward the I-65 by 9pm, weakening as it goes.  Elsewhere, just expect isolated showers and thunderstorms until 11pm.

Overnight, rain will diminish completely.  By morning, temperatures will be in the mid 60s.

Friday will turn warm and very muggy again with lingering showers and a few thunderstorms.  Highs will be around 80.

Much drier air will filter in this weekend.  Nighttime lows will dip into the 50s for several nights, beginning late Saturday.

Early next week will begin seasonable.  Hot weather will develop Tuesday afternoon however.  Wednesday and Thursday will both feature highs around 90.

