It's amazing out there today!
Temperatures are below average and the humidity levels are perfect.
Similar conditions are expected again on Sunday.
Next week looks dry for the area.
In fact, I don't see any real chance for rain for any of the upcoming days.
Humidity levels will stay very comfortable for the upcoming week, too.
Slightly higher humidity values will sneak in towards the end of the week. The good news is I don't see a return of summer-time humidity anywhere in our near future.
