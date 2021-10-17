Another incredible fall day is on tap for Middle Tennessee.
Ample sunshine, blue sky and comfortably cool highs in the 60s can be expected this afternoon.
Our fall feel will stick around pretty much for the entirety of the upcoming work week.
The only wrench in the forecast will be a few spotty showers on Thursday as our next cold front treks across the state.
This front will reinforce the fall feel through next weekend, though.
Highs will gradually warm during the first half of the week but only reaching standard October 70s.
It's possible we fall back into the 60s for highs after Thursday's front.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.