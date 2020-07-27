The chances of rain and thunderstorms increase bringing the temperatures down some this week.
 
Tonight warm and muggy with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms, low 73.
 
Tomorrow a weak front approaches bringing areas of rain and thunderstorms. Still hot with a high near 90. 
 
With the weak front moving through there will be a drop in our highs into the mid to upper 80s. Morning lows will be in the low 70s. Wednesday through Friday there will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms each day.
Rainfall amounts will range from 2-5" through week's end with the potential for minor flooding. 
 
Saturday and Sunday will also include some scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.

