The chances of rain and thunderstorms increase bringing the temperatures down some this week.
Tonight warm and muggy with a few lingering showers and thunderstorms, low 73.
Tomorrow a weak front approaches bringing areas of rain and thunderstorms. Still hot with a high near 90.
With the weak front moving through there will be a drop in our highs into the mid to upper 80s. Morning lows will be in the low 70s. Wednesday through Friday there will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms each day.
Rainfall amounts will range from 2-5" through week's end with the potential for minor flooding.
Saturday and Sunday will also include some scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.
