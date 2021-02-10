4WARN Weather Alert for Thursday as freezing rain & rain approach Middle Tennessee.
Ice Storm Warning for northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky from 6pm Wed - 6pm Thu.
Winter Weather Advisory for Davidson County and several surrounding counties from 6pm Wed - 6pm Thu.
Clouds increase late this afternoon as our next winter storm approaches. Cold air over Kentucky will spread southward through Middle Tennessee tonight as a combination of rain and freezing rain move in. Nashville will likely get a combination of freezing rain and rain, possibly flipping back and forth multiple times overnight. By morning, the temperature will be around freezing throughout Davidson County. Be cautious driving.
Farther north, expect the temperature to drop below freezing, so ice build up is more likely. Some parts of northern Middle Tennessee and/or southwest Kentucky may receive as much as 1/2" of ice build up by midday Thursday. Driving could become very treacherous. Be prepared for power outages.
The temperature will climb into the mid 30s in Nashville Thursday, but stay below freezing in northwest Middle Tennessee and southwest Kentucky.
Driving on Friday morning will likely be treacherous where road problems develop Thursday.
A light mix of rain and freezing rain is possible Saturday.
Sunday, Valentine's Day, should be dry but bitterly cold.
Another storm bringing rain turning to snow will pass through our area Monday into early Tuesday of next week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.