Showers will continue this afternoon and tonight, with steadier rain south. Temperatures will hold in the 60s. Watch for developing flooding over far southeastern Middle Tennessee. A Flood Watch remains in effect there until midnight.
Friday, after early mist, drizzle, and showers exit (which will happen early in Nashville), clouds will gradually break letting through some sunshine. Temperatures will recover into the 70s.
This weekend, expect low 80s under a variably cloudy sky. The slightest chance for a passing sprinkle exists late Sunday.
Next week, a series of fronts will move through making for the most likely day with rain on Tuesday. Highs by Thursday will be in the 60s and lowermost 70s with overnight lows in the 40s.
