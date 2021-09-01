4WARN Forecast: Ida moves out; sunshine, cooler temperatures move in

So long Ida!
Ida's remnants have moved away from Middle Tennessee and the entire area is going to be nice and dry for the next several days.
There is the slightest chance for a few sprinkles on the Plateau this morning but everyone else will be dry going forward.
Patchy clouds will still be around today but we'll see much more sun than on Tuesday.
Completely clear skies are expected Thursday through Saturday.
Temperatures will cool to the mid to low 80's today through Saturday with noticeably less humidity starting tomorrow.
Highs will moderate back to the upper 80's this weekend and next week but that's normal for this time of year.
