Icy roads will remain this afternoon and tonight over southern Kentucky and northwest Middle Tennessee, with more developing as temperatures drop into the 20s early Friday morning.
Friday afternoon will be partly sunny and stay cold with highs in the 30s.
Early Saturday morning, another storm will send light rain and freezing rain into the Mid State, especially southeast of Nashville, but Nashville could get some precipitation too.
Sunday will be cold, but dry. Another storm makes a run at Middle Tennessee Monday into Tuesday of next week with a combination of rain, freezing rain, sleet, and snow.
Right now Wednesday appears partly sunny before more unsettled weather arrives by week's end.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.