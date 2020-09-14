Hurricane Sally's outer reaches will brush Middle Tennessee later this week.
This evening will be pleasant with an occasional light breeze. By morning, expect temperatures to be in the mid 60s.
A few more clouds are likely on Tuesday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop, especially later in the day. It'll be as warm as Monday -- in the low-mid 80s.
Wednesday and Thursday will bring spotty showers and thunderstorms as Hurricane Sally finally moves inland and tracks (in all likelihood) across Georgia. Both of those days will be mostly cloudy with the most rain over southeastern Middle Tennessee, closest to Sally's eventual track. Lows will be in the 60s with highs around 80.
Then, as what's left of Sally moves away, cooler and much less humid air will filter into the Mid State Friday through the weekend. We'll have lows in the 50s then, with highs in the 70s and lowermost 80s, so it'll feel like autumn for the last weekend of summer.
