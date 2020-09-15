4WARN Forecast: Hurricane Sally & Heat Relief

Another warm day under a sunny to partly cloudy sky. Spotty showers possible especially late in the day. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
Hurricane Sally is still in the Gulf of Mexico. As Sally moves farther inland over the coming days, this will bring spotty showers and thunderstorms through Wednesday and Thursday.
Most of the rain will target our southeast counties. This leaves a blanket of clouds for everyone else and temps around 80 degrees for highs.
By Friday, much cooler and less humid air will filter in as Sally moves away. A Fall-like feel for the weekend with highs in the 70s and lows in the 50s! A true taste of fall.
