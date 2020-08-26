One more hot and humid day with isolated showers and thunderstorms before what's left of Hurricane Laura reaches the Mid State on Friday.
This evening isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop, but diminish quickly after sunset. Lows in the low 70s.
Thursday mostly cloudy, hot and muggy with some spotty showers and thunderstorms, high near 90.
Friday will be cloudy and occasionally breezy. Showers and thunderstorms will develop. A couple of storms could become severe with damaging wind and/or isolated tornadoes. High temperatures will be in the mid 80s. Rain totals will be around 1".
Saturday, rain from Laura moves out early with some afternoon pop up thundershowers, high in the upper 80s.
Sunday through Wednesday of next week expect some after showers and thunderstorms with highs in the upper 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.