Another hot day to close out the weekend with a few isolated showers.
Expect temperatures in the low 90s again today with mostly cloudy skies. A few pop-up showers are possible, but just like yesterday, most areas will stay dry all day. Rain chance is 30%. Lows fall to the low 70s overnight.
Monday will be mostly cloudy and slightly cooler in the upper 80s as rain from Hurricane Ida looms. We should see rain enter the western part of the midstate later in the day, with most everyone seeing showers by nighttime.
Tuesday will be the day to watch. We expect widespread heavy rain and storms. Flooding will be the main concern as rain totals will be anywhere from 2 - 6 inches. Some storms will produce gusty wind and an isolated tornado could be possible. However with all the rain, it will be much cooler Tuesday with highs only topping out in the mid 70s.
Some rain will linger into early Wednesday, but we will see a gradual clearing through the afternoon. Highs will be around 80°.
Brighter and drier weather will then take over for the end of next week with temperatures still holding cooler than normal in the low-to-mid 80s.
