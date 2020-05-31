Our wonderful weekend rolls on this afternoon.
Sunshine and 80's are all the doctor ordered again today.
While rain chances stay low to zero through Thursday, our temperatures and humidity will begin creeping up starting Monday.
We'll see mid-80's Monday afternoon with 90's starting Tuesday.
Thursday and Friday appear to be the rainy days across the next week.
Next weekend is trending dry for now but we'll see how the week evolves.
