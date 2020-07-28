4WARN Forecast: Humid with scattered showers/storms

Another steamy day with highs in low to middle 90s and areas of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.
Rain chances go up for the rest of the week as temperatures head back down. There will be a chance of rain and thunderstorms each day. Rainfall amounts will range from 2-5" through week's end with the potential for flooding. Highs will be in the 80s.
Saturday and Sunday will also include scattered showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid 80s.
Drier weather looks to unfold for next week.
