Keep an umbrella handy there will be a few showers and thunderstorms developing today. Highs remain in the upper 80s. Showers wrap up this evening. Lows will be in the 60s.
Slight less humid for the start of the new work week. Temperatures remain below the norm this week in the 80s.
Hit or miss style showers and thunderstorms will be possible starting on Wednesday.
