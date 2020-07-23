4WARN Forecast: Humid and stormy setup

Temperatures won't be as warm compared to where we've been the last several days. We'll be in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s. Showers and thunderstorms develop mainly in the afternoon and last through the evening. This pattern will hold through the end of the week.
This weekend and Monday rain chances will back off a little. We won't make it through the weekend completely rain free. There will be isolated showers and thunderstorms. The heat kicks back up into the middle 90s, some places will feel like it's over 100 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.