It's going to be another beautiful afternoon across the mid-state with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the mid to even the upper 80s. Just like yesterday, it will be a slightly humid afternoon, but nothing overly oppressive. Expect some patchy fog late tonight as lows drop into the 60s.
More cloud cover will mix in for our Thursday, and while I can't rule out a very isolated shower in the afternoon, most of us will stay dry. It will still be a warm day with highs in the mid 80s. Friday will be a pretty similar day overall. We'll mix clouds and sunshine in the afternoon and even though a shower cannot be ruled out again, most of us end up staying dry.
We'll continue to head into more of an unsettled pattern as we head into our weekend. And even though our rain chances go up, it still does not look to be anything to washout any weekend plans we may have. Both Saturday and Sunday not everyone will see a shower, but everyone should be ready for a shower in the afternoon. We'll start to cool back down with highs near 80 on Sunday. A few more showers come in on Monday and Tuesday with highs dipping back down into the 70s.
