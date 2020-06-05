The hottest air of the year arrives this weekend.
Tonight will be partly cloudy with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible, especially west of Nashville. By morning, temperatures will be around 70.
Saturday will turn very hot and humid. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s. There's just a 20% chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon.
Sunday and Monday will be similar, but both of those days are expected to be dry.
Tuesday and Wednesday, the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Cristobal will pass through with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Slightly cooler and slightly less humid air will then move in for Thursday and Friday.
