The hottest air for 2020 this weekend and the beginning of next week.
Tonight mostly clear and humid, low 71.
More of the same Sunday lots of sunshine heat and humidity.The same Monday with more clouds moving in. High each day in the low 90s, with heat index values of 95-100°.
Tuesday and Wednesday, the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Cristobal will pass through with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the mid 80s.
Back to sunshine Thursday - Saturday with lower temperatures and initially lower humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.