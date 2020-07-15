This afternoon should tie for or become Nashville's hottest day so far in 2020.
Temperatures will peak late this afternoon in the mid-upper 90s, with the heat index in the low 100s. A Code Orange Air Quality Alert is in effect until midnight. People with respiratory difficulties and sensitive groups (elderly and small children) should avoid spending much time outdoors this afternoon and evening.
Tonight will remain very warm -- lows in the mid 70s.
A few showers and thunderstorms will return to the Mid State on Thursday. Rain chance, 30%. The rain chance increases to 50% on Friday. Then, this weekend through the middle of next week we'll have more typical weather with isolated showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s with lows in the low-mid 70s, then.
