Heat & humidity will climb over the weekend.
This evening will be hazy, warm, & humid. Temperatures will gradually drop to around 70 by Saturday morning.
Saturday afternoon will turn hotter than previous days, thanks to a developing light southwest breeze. Count on highs in the low-mid 90s. There's just the slightest chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.
It'll turn more muggy on Sunday and be about as hot as Saturday. Highs will be in the low 90s. We'll have isolated thundershowers developing.
Monday and Tuesday will bring even more showers and thunderstorms.
Very hot air will then set up shop for Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the mid-upper 90s then.
A few storms will follow on Friday of next week.
