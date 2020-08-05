After a brief break from oppressive heat & humidity, more typical August weather will develop by the weekend.
Tonight, it'll be mainly clear with patchy fog forming by sunrise. Lows will be in the low-mid 60s.
The temperature trend for the rest of the week right through the start of next week will be upward. Humidity will begin increasing this weekend, too. As for rain, expect only very isolated showers the next couple of days during the afternoon on the Cumberland Plateau. For the rest of us, an isolated shower or storm could develop near you on Sunday. Better chances for pop-up storms return Monday through Wednesday of next week.
Highs will be in the low 90s Friday through the weekend and in the middle 90s for Nashville by Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.