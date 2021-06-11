After tonight's rain ends, a drier trend will arrive just in time for the weekend. Heat goes along with it.
Spotty rain and isolated thunderstorms through this evening. The rain diminishes overnight. Lows fall to the low 70s overnight.
The rain chance decreases significantly this weekend, but still, an isolated shower or storms is possible. Most everyone will stay dry with highs soaring to the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. The humidity will stick around too.
Sunday will be another mostly dry, hot and humid day across the midstate with highs in the low 90s again. It could feel like near 100°. There is a small rain chance for Sunday as a weak cold front makes its way through late in the day.
A stronger front will follow and pass by Monday night. The high Monday will be near 90 with a partly cloudy sky.
Behind that second front, much drier and somewhat "cooler" air will build in for the middle of next week. Highs Tuesday through Friday will be in the mid to upper 80s, but the humidity will back off a little bit. Lows will also be cooler in the upper 50s to low 60s. No rain expected.
