4WARN Forecast: Hot with thunderstorm chances this week
maxuser

Hot and humid weather will hold. During the afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Highs will be in the low 90s. 

4WARN Forecast: Hot with thunderstorm chances this week
4WARN Forecast: Hot with thunderstorm chances this week

Rain chances increase mid-week.  We'll see off and on showers and some isolated thunderstorms mainly Wednesday through Saturday.

Temperatures and humidity remain high this week, too. Each day will be in the low 90s and humid with lows in the low 70s. 

Sunday and Monday the chance of rain diminishes to just pop up showers and thunderstorms. The afternoon high will be in the upper 80s.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2020 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.