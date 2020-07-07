4WARN Forecast: Hot with thunderstorm chances this week

Hot and humid weather will hold. During the afternoon scattered showers and thunderstorms develop. Highs will be in the low 90s.
Rain chances increase mid-week. We'll see off and on showers and some isolated thunderstorms mainly Wednesday through Saturday.
Temperatures and humidity remain high this week, too. Each day will be in the low 90s and humid with lows in the low 70s.
Good morning, Tuesday.— Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) July 7, 2020
We're off to another muggy start. How hot it gets this afternoon and where storms will fire on News4 Today. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/pGrHX8cJb5
Sunday and Monday the chance of rain diminishes to just pop up showers and thunderstorms. The afternoon high will be in the upper 80s.
