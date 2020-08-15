Happy weekend Middle TN!
Today and Sunday look great for us with low rain chances but plenty of heat.
Highs today return to near 90° with "feels like" numbers in the mid to low 90's.
Humidity values drop a bit to begin next week which will provide us with much needed relief from the summer-time heat.
Highs remain in the mid to upper 80's all week long.
Rain chances also remain low first the first half of the week before a better chance for rain returns by Thursday.
7AM - 72 - Foggy
9AM - 79 - Sunny
NOON - 86 - Sunny
3PM - 90 - Partly Cloudy
6PM - 88 - Partly Cloudy
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.