4WARN Forecast: Hot weekend ahead; unsettled pattern next week

Watch for areas of fog this morning.
Once the fog burns off, we're looking at a much drier and sunnier day across Middle Tennessee.
It's still possible we see a few very isolated showers this afternoon but most everyone should remain dry today.
Temperatures return to the mid 80's this afternoon.
Saturday looks great with a mixture of sunshine and clouds.
It will be toasty with highs climbing back into the upper 80's.
On Sunday, rain chances begin creeping back up with scattered showers returning possibly as early as the morning hours. However, I believe most of the rain holds off until the afternoon.
An unsettled pattern will take shape next week.
Right now, scattered to numerous showers are likely Monday through at least Thursday.
