4WARN Forecast: Hot weekend ahead; a few showers too

We'll wrap up the week on a mostly dry note.
We'll likely have a few isolated showers around this afternoon but most stay rain free today.
Temperatures continue to climb upward today.
Some will reach back into the 90's but most stay in the mid to upper 80's.
This weekend, isolated showers are possible both Saturday and Sunday, although less like on Sunday.
No washouts are expected.
Temperatures hang in the upper 80's and low 90's both days.
Spotty showers remain in the forecast next week, but no day looks like a slam dunk for rain chances.
Heat will be the big story as we hang in the 90's with 'feels like' numbers getting closer to the triple-digit mark again.
