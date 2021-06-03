Isolated showers and thunderstorms gradually come to an end this evening. Areas of fog and low clouds will develop overnight. Lows will be in the low 60s.
Friday will begin mostly cloudy with spotty fog. Sunshine will develop through the day. It'll be hotter with highs in the low-mid 80s.
Saturday looks even hotter -- upper 80s for highs with sunshine.
On Sunday, more clouds will return with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms developing. We'll have highs in the mid 80s.
Hit or miss showers and thunderstorms are then likely to develop each and every day next week. Lows will be in the 60s. We'll have highs in the low-mid 80s. It'll remain muggy next week, too.
