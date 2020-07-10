Expect a few spotty showers and thunderstorms, mainly east today. Temperatures remain high through the afternoon in the 90s.
Rain chances remain low for Saturday but temps remain high in the 90s.
Sunday brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms again. Still no relief from the heat as temps remain in the low 90s.
Heads up for next week. Although it looks much drier it's be much hotter. highs escalating to the mid and upper 90s. Don't forget about your outdoor pets in this heat!
