Very hot & humid weather in store this Independence Day weekend.
Look for mostly sunny skies this 4th of July with highs around 95°. Humidity levels will be oppressive at times. The heat index will have us feeling like the upper 90s to even lowermost 100s outside, so if you have outdoor plans, try to take plenty of shade breaks and stay hydrated.
There's just a 20% chance you'll encounter a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon. Any rain showers should stay south of I-40, but most of the day will be dry.
Sunday, the rain chance increases to 40%. Expect off and on showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. It'll be very hot again, with low 90s expected.
The rain chance gradually increases next week, peaking Wednesday. Temperatures will hang around the upper 80s to low 90s for the mid-week. Lower rain chances and a potential return to temperatures in the mid 90s are in store for next Friday.
