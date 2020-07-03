Very hot & humid weather's in store this 4th of July weekend.
Tonight, temperatures will gradually fall back through the 80s and into the 70s by morning. Saturday will be a repeat of Friday with most areas remaining dry. Highs will be in the low-mid 90s with the heat index in the upper 90s and lowermost 100s. Seek the shade if you'll be outdoors and take in plenty of clear fluids. If you're going to work in the yard or exercise, be sure to take breaks to avoid overheating. There's just a 20% chance you'll encounter a shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon.
Sunday, the rain chance increases to 30%. It'll be very hot again, with low 90s expected.
The rain chance gradually steps upward next week, peaking Tuesday and Wednesday. Lower rain chances and a potential return to temperatures in the mid 90s are in store for next Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.