It was a hot and sunny Sunday across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky, and we can expect that heat to continue right into the start of our work week. Tonight will be cool and calm with temperatures falling into the mid 60s by tomorrow morning. We shouldn't expect any problems for our Monday morning commute.
Temperatures will quickly approach 90 again by the afternoon tomorrow with plenty of sunshine to go around during the day. There's a small chance of a shower late in our day on Tuesday, but most if not all of us will stay dry with highs in the upper 80s. A few showers and storms will move in on Wednesday as we get some tropical moisture off of the Gulf through mid week. Some of those showers will linger into Thursday, but as of now Wednesday is looking like the wetter of the two days. A shower or two will linger into our Friday, but nothing to wash out our day. While I can't rule out a weekend shower, we'll see a mostly dry Saturday and Sunday with temperatures comfortably in the mid and upper 80s.
