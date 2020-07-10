Hot 7 day forecast with very little rain with the exception of Sunday.
Tonight partly cloudy and warm low 70.
Saturday lots of sunshine, rain chances remain low but temperatures remain high in the 90s.
Sunday brings a chance of rain and thunderstorms again. Most of the rain will be early in the day. A few strong to severe storms will be possible. Still no relief from the heat as temperatures will be near 90 in the afternoon.
Heads up for next week. Although it looks much drier it's be much hotter. highs escalating to the mid and upper 90s with heat index values rising to near 105. Lows will only be in the mid 70s.
Don't forget about your outdoor pets in this heat!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.