Rain will increase and afternoon temperatures will decrease, as we close out the month of July.
This afternoon, spotty showers and storms are likely. Where rain doesn't fall, temperatures will easily top off in the low-mid 90s. The most likely areas to get wet will be along and east of I-65.
Tomorrow, spotty showers and storms are expected once again, beginning to develop by 10am. The rain chance will be somewhat higher compared with today -- 60%.
Widespread rain and storms will then take over for Thursday through Saturday, coming in multiple rounds. Some areas will receive 2"-4" of rain during that time. All areas are expected to get at least some rain. With more clouds and the wet weather, temperatures will peak in the mid-upper 80s.
The rain chance will diminish some Sunday through Tuesday of next week, as afternoon highs nudge upward again into the upper 80s.
