We'll finish off the weekend with a few spotty showers on Sunday.
However, most will stay dry.
Highs will flirt with the 90° mark again Sunday afternoon so expect another steamy one.
Next week, isolated showers and storms will bubble up during the afternoon.
Highs remain hot and steamy with areawide upper 80's and low 90's each day.
We'll look for an approaching front towards the end of the week which would increase our chances for rain and maybe even cool us down a bit.
We'll see how the forecast evolves over the next few days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.