The Fourth of July weekend has arrived and our local forecast looks great this year - just hot.
Highs all weekend long will remain in the low 90's with "feels like" numbers in the mid to upper 90's.
All three days this weekend will advertise ample sunshine, a few clouds and little to no rain.
The best chance for rain is on Sunday but only isolated activity is expected.
Next week rain chances will begin to creep back up but no day looks like a total washout at this point in time.
