We saw a slight uptick in the heat across the mid-state on this Sunday, and there's more to come for the work week.
I'd still keep an eye out for a pesky isolated shower this evening, but most of us are going to stay dry. The rest of tonight stays quiet with lows in the mid 70s. Temperatures will push back into the lower 90s tomorrow with a little bit more of an unsettled pattern developing. That hot and humid air will be the perfect environment for some hit or miss showers and storms through the work week. We'll stay in the lower to mid 90s all the way through Friday with the humidity being much more noticeable than last week. It will be a good idea to have the umbrella handy every day, but each day we'll simply just be dealing with pop-up (hit or miss) showers and thunderstorms. Do keep in mind that any storm that does develop can bring heavy rain and road ponding in some spots. It will start to cool off on Saturday with temperatures having a harder time getting to 90. By Sunday most of us should stay in the 80s.
