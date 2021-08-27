High heat & humidity will continue into this weekend with isolated thunderstorms.
This evening will be mainly dry, with just a few showers and thunderstorms across the Mid State. Temperatures will gradually fall into the low 70s by morning.
Both Saturday and Sunday will turn partly cloudy with building heat and persistent high humidity. Count on highs in the low 90s. Rain chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm will be 30%.
Similar weather's likely Monday although some of the outer cloud shield from Hurricane Ida will begin pushing over the Mid State, limiting temperatures to the 80s.
Rain and thunderstorms from what's left of Ida are expected Tuesday and Wednesday in Middle Tennessee. 1" to 4" of rain is likely to fall in our area. Isolated spots of flooding may develop. Isolated severe weather will also be possible on Tuesday. We'll have highs in the 70s and low 80s.
Brighter and drier weather will then take over for the end of next week as temperatures hold in the 80s.
