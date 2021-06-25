4WARN meteorologist Melanie Layden forecasts some more heat and humidity for the weekend. Temperatures will reach into the low 90s with any chances of rain looking unlikely.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Heat and humidity will be the top weather story for the next few days. 

Highs today climb back to near 90° for several areas this afternoon. 

Heat Index values will be a degree or two warmer than the air temperatures through the afternoon. 

Rain chances remain quite low today and through the weekend, but a pop-up shower can't be completely ruled out. Sunday looks to be the more favorable day for pockets of rain. 

This weekend will feature highs in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds. 

More scattered showers are likely as we head into next week. Temperatures won't budge much, either.  Highs remain in the low 90s until the middle of next week. 

