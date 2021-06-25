NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Heat and humidity will be the top weather story for the next few days.

Highs today climb back to near 90° for several areas this afternoon.

Heat Index values will be a degree or two warmer than the air temperatures through the afternoon.

Rain chances remain quite low today and through the weekend, but a pop-up shower can't be completely ruled out. Sunday looks to be the more favorable day for pockets of rain.

This weekend will feature highs in the low 90s with a mix of sun and clouds.