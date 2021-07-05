Heat & humidity will keep building, followed by spotty storms soon.
This afternoon will be very hot and muggy, with highs in the low 90s. The heat index will be in the mid 90s.
Tuesday will be similar, although there could be an isolated late day shower or thunderstorm, especially south of Nashville. High, 93.
Wednesday, expect greater coverage of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. The rain chance for the week peaks on Thursday, at 50%.
Friday through the weekend will bring more of the same with hit or miss showers and thunderstorms. Count on lows around 70 and highs in the low 90s.
