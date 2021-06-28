Another hot and humid day is expected across middle Tennessee with highs pushing the lower 90s. But be sure to keep an eye to the sky for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm in the afternoon. Most of that rain will be east of I-65, but any storm could have a nice heavy downpour along with it.
Our rain chances will increase on Tuesday and Wednesday, but we won't see much of a change in the temperature with both days hovering around that 90 mark. A 50 percent chance of some scattered showers and storms, but it does not look to be an all-day washout. Expect some more scattered showers and storms for Thursday and Friday as temperatures dip back into the mid and lower 80s. As we head into the holiday weekend our temperatures will hold nicely in the lower and mid 80s. While we'll need to keep our eyes to the sky for another pop-up shower or storm, it looks to be mainly isolated this weekend!
