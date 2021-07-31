A 4WARN Weather Alert remains in effect today for more intense heat and humidity this afternoon, coupled with strong storms later tonight.

Another Heat Advisory is in effect for southern Middle Tennessee today between noon and 6:00 P.M. Heat Index values will be near 100°+. Be sure to stay hydrated and limit time outdoors. 

Saturday will be hot and humid again with highs in the low-to-mid 90s.  Most everyone will stay dry, but a pop-up shower or thunderstorm is possible. The rain chance is 20%. 

An Air Quality Alert is also in effect today due to western wildfire smoke. Active children, adults, and people with a respiratory disease, such as Asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor exertion. 

A front will move through the midstate tonight which will bring some strong storms with it. Heavy rain and gusty wind will be the main threats. A few showers will linger into the first part of Sunday but exit by morning.

Sunday will be much cooler than previous days -- highs in the mid-to-upper 80s.  That cooler trend with a fair drop in humidity will continue through the beginning and middle of next week, too.

Melanie Layden

