Tonight will be mainly clear and pleasant with spotty fog forming late. Lows will be around 70.
Sunday will turn hot and be humid once again. Expect a light northwesterly wind and very isolated showers/thunderstorms developing during the afternoon along a cold front. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Monday, slightly less humid air will begin moving in. A reinforcing cold front will bring a shower or two on Tuesday. Behind that front, even less muggy conditions will develop for Wednesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 80s.
A few showers and storms will return as the week draws to a close. Temperatures and humidity will creep upward by Friday.
