The hot and humid pattern continues with the chance of thunderstorms through Friday. A few differences for the weekend.
Tonight showers and thunderstorms linger into the evening then diminish late tonight, low in the mid 70s.
Starting off the day with muggy Thursday. The afternoon holds more showers and thunderstorms. It'll remain hot and humid in the middle 90s with heat index values over 100 degrees. This pattern will hold through the end of the week.
This weekend and Monday rain chances will back off a little, but we could still see some scattered showers and isolated storms. The heat sticks around with highs in the mid 90s, feeling like it's over 100 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.